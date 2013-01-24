Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Avent

Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

SCF184/64
Avent
  Designed to help healthy oral development
    Philips Avent Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

    SCF184/64
    Designed to help healthy oral development

    Philips AVENT advanced orthodontic teat is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change. See all benefits

      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann

      • 6-18m
      Shaped nipple

      Shaped nipple

      The nipple is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in natural position.

      Snap on hygienic cap

      Snap on hygienic cap

      To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.

      Unique "wings"

      Unique "wings"

      Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimizes pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly resulting in less pressure per tooth.

      User-friendly silicone nipples

      User-friendly silicone nipples

      The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

      Can be sterilized

      Can be sterilized

      Dishwasher Safe

      Dishwasher Safe

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Germany
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone pacifier
        1  pcs
        Snap-on hygienic cap
        1  pcs

      • Features

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        BPA-Free
        Yes
        Helps to comfort your baby
        Yes
        Hygienic cap
        Yes
        Minimalizes pressure on gums
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6-18 months

          • Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

