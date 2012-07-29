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2 year warranty

All series

  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime

Discontinued

Philips AventNight time pacifier

SCF176/68

4

| (6) Reviews

Convenient soothing at bedtime

Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night Time pacifier: our glow in the dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Unique glow in the dark handle

Convenient soothing at bedtime

  • With glow in the dark handle

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow in the dark handle helps you find this pacifier without having to switch on the lights.*

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

6

Reviews

4
2

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent!

We have tried so many soothers and these are the only ones my daughter likes! They glow in the dark which helps at night to see where the soother is.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent!

We have tried so many soothers and these are the only ones my daughter likes! They glow in the dark which helps at night to see where the soother is.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Baby loves them!

Originally got given free dummies at a baby show last year, worked wonders and baby loved them so its all ive brought since!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF176/18 Night-time soother

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Expose glow in the dark handles to light before use.

  2. Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012

  3. No 1 global pacifier brand

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  5. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  6. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year