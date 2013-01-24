Search terms
Comfort with confidence
Breast pads with unique four layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Silky soft topsheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.
Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.
The Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to discretely wearing under your clothing.
1. Ultra soft top layer with nipple indent- keeps breast dry at all times. 2. Ultra absorbent layer, cushioned for extra comfort. 3. Ultra absorbent core- draws in moisture to guard against embarrassment. 4. Ultra breathable outer layer- helps avoid sore nipples. Anti-slip with adhesive tapes- keeps pad in place.
