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  • Extra small and lightweight for your little one Extra small and lightweight for your little one Extra small and lightweight for your little one

    Philips Avent Mini pacifier

    SCF151/02

    Extra small and lightweight for your little one

    The Philips Avent Mini Pacifier soothes tiny babies up to 2 months old. Our small, lightweight shield comfortably fits your newborn without touching their nose. Our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your little one's oral development.

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    Philips Avent Mini pacifier

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    Extra small and lightweight for your little one

    A comfortable fit for your newborn

    • Perfect fit for your newborn
    • 0-2m
    • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    Extra small and lightweight for tiny babies

    Extra small and lightweight for tiny babies

    Mini Pacifier's shield is extra small and lightweight for tiny babies up to 2 months old.

    Designed for natural oral development

    Designed for natural oral development

    Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

    Made at our award-winning site in the UK

    Made at our award-winning site in the UK

    You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

    Security handle for easy removal

    Security handle for easy removal

    Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

    Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

    Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

    When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

    Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

    Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

    Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes
      Safety ring handle
      Yes

    • What is included

      Mini pacifier
      2  pcs

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    • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year
    • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
    • No 1 global pacifier brand
    • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
    • Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012

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