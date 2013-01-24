Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Digital Video Baby Monitor

SCD609
  Extra camera for your growing family
    Extra camera for your growing family

    Our Digital Video Baby Monitor technology enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. See all benefits

    Extra camera for your growing family

    Our Digital Video Baby Monitor technology enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. See all benefits

      Extra camera for your growing family

      Day and night vison, anywhere in the home

      150m Range

      Stay connected to your baby in your home with 150m range

      Wall mountable camera

      Get a great view of your baby. Mount your monitor on the wall using the easy to attach wall mount

      Zoom and Pan

      See everything your baby is up to with 2x optical pan and zoom

      See your baby day and night

      See your baby day and night. Full colour by day and infra red black and white by night

      Use with up to four cameras

      All bases covered. Having more than one camera means you can see your baby from room to room

      Easy install and view

      Pair your additional camera to your SCD610 through simple steps in the user interface

      Can be used with the SCD610

      Automatically scroll through all your additional cameras to keep an eye on different rooms in the home or different children

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        220-240  V
        120 V (US)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        2.4 Ghz
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adaptor
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Power on indication
        Yes
        Wall mountable
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

