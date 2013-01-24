Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Avent

Digital Video Baby Monitor

SCD600/00
Avent
  Always close to your baby
    Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

    SCD600/00
    Always close to your baby

    See and hear your baby with the latest technology in baby video monitoring

    Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

    Always close to your baby

    See and hear your baby with the latest technology in baby video monitoring

      Always close to your baby

      Baby monitor with crystal clear vision

      Automatic channel selection for a private connection

      Automatic channel selection for a private connection

      Maintain a secure and reassuring connection to your baby at all times with easy to use digital video technology

      Infra-red night vision for round the clock monitoring

      Infra-red night vision for round the clock monitoring

      Infra-red night vision enabling you to see your baby round the clock

      Cordless and portable parent unit

      Cordless and portable parent unit

      Rechargeable parent unit allows you move around your home whilst still staying close to your baby.

      Automatic screen activation with brightness & volume control

      Automatic screen activation with brightness & volume control

      Automatic screen activation when a noise is detected in your baby`s room. Volume and brightness control enable easy viewing of your child.

      Digital link confirmation and sound level lights

      Digital link confirmation and sound level lights

      Digital link confirmation for extra reassurance you are connected to your baby with sound level lights.

      High resolution 2.4" / 61mm colour screen

      High resolution 2.4" / 61mm colour screen

      Easy monitoring of you baby with the high resolution digital quality colour screen

      Soothing lullabies & nightlight

      Soothing lullabies & nightlight

      Three soothing lullabies and nightlight to help sooth your baby to sleep

      Easy to position camera

      Easy to position camera

      This Philips Avent baby monitor has an easy to position camera to make sure you get the best view of your child

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Power supply
        120 V (US)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        2.4 Ghz
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Belt clip
        The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.
        User manual
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Night light
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

