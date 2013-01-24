Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips AVENT range of DECT Baby Monitors you can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out the room.

      Reassurance with crystal clear sound

      Zero interference guaranteed with DECT technology

      Soft glow comforts baby if it wakes

      LEDs light to signal noise levels

      Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even if the volume is off

      Stay connected with talk back

      Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

      Reassurance with crystal clear sound

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime

      Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

      The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required

      Always know that you are connected

      The parent unit of the Philips Avent baby monitor will alert when the power is low, or if you are out of range

      Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

      Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hic-up

      Extra long range for total mobility

      With a range of 330m you can be fully mobile in and around the home

      Belt clip for convenient, hands-free monitoring

      Using the belt clip gives you enhanced mobility in and around the home

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        24  hour(s)
        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Charging time
        8  hrs
        Power supply
        120 V (US)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT
        Number of channels
        120
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Belt clip
        Yes
        Batteries
        Yes
        AC/DC adaptor
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        DFU/ user manual
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        Sensitivity control
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        10 - 40  °C
        Storage temperature range
        10 - 40  °C

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        220 x 156 x 94  mm

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Belt clip
      • DFU/ user manual
      • AC/DC adaptor
      • Batteries
      • Quick start guide

