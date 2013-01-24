Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

    Guaranteed zero interference

    This digital technology provides a secured, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches as it detects another device using the same channel. .

      Guaranteed zero interference

      With DECT digital technology

      Guarantees zero interference from any other device

      Guarantees zero interference from any other device

      Guarantees zero interference from any other device (other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones). Provides a secure and private connection using data encryption. You will be the only one who can hear your baby and you only hear your own baby.

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

      Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

      Allows you to freely roam around the house due to the small size, but still hear when your baby needs you.

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

      The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.

      Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise

      Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise, even with volume off.

      300 m range ensures secure reception in and around the house

      With a range up to 300 m you are ensured a secure reception in and around the house.

      Provides the ability to allow you to talk to the baby

      Provides the ability to allow you to hear the baby and talk to the baby.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        0 .. 40  °C
        Storage temperature range
        -20 .. +60  °C

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Number of channels
        120

      • Convenience

        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        System check
        • Battery check light
        • System check alarm
        • System check light
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adaptor
        2x 9VDC, 300mA
        Belt clip
        Yes
        DFU/ user manual
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Norwegian
        • Danish
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply
        230-240  V

      • Logistic data

        EAN F-box
        Yes
        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        220x187x94  mm

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

