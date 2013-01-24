Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
DECT baby monitor

SCD488/05
  • Guaranteed zero interference Guaranteed zero interference Guaranteed zero interference
    DECT baby monitor

    SCD488/05
    Guaranteed zero interference

    Enjoy complete reassurance. With DECT digital technology, you are guaranteed a secure, zero interference connection between you and your baby. Soothing your baby is simple with the glowing, starry night-light on the baby unit.

    DECT baby monitor

    Guaranteed zero interference

      Guaranteed zero interference

      With DECT digital technology

      Guarantees zero interference from any other device

      Guarantees zero interference from any other device

      Guarantees zero interference from any other device (other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones). Provides a secure and private connection using data encryption. You will be the only one who can hear your baby and you only hear your own baby.

      Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

      Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

      The rechargeable parent unit gives you a minimum of 24 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 300 m (900 feet).

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

      Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

      Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

      Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

      Allows you to freely roam around the house due to the small size, but still hear when your baby needs you.

      Provides the ability to allow you to talk back to the baby

      Provides the ability to allow you to talk back to the baby.

      Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise

      Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes noise, even with volume off.

      The neck cord provides hands-free convenience and mobility

      The neck cord provides hands-free convenience and mobility: clip the parent unit to your belt or wear it around your neck.

      300 m range ensures secure reception in and around the house

      With a range up to 300 m you are ensured a secure reception in and around the house.

      Comforts the baby in the dark with soothing stars

      Nightlight with soothing stars to comfort your baby.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Power supply
        AC/DC Adapter
        Operating time on battery
        12  hour(s)
        Charging time
        16  hour(s)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Number of channels
        120

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Night light
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        System check
        • Battery check light
        • System check alarm
        • System check light

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        0 .. 40  °C

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT

      • Accessories

        Belt clip
        Yes
        Batteries
        2 x AAA NiMH rechargeable
        Charger
        Charging base for parent unit

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adaptor
        2x 9VDC, 300mA
        DFU/ user manual
        • Danish/Norwegian
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Italian
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish

      • Technical specifications

        Storage temperature range
        -20 .. +60  °C

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

