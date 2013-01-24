Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Analogue baby monitor

SCD361/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simply hear your baby Simply hear your baby Simply hear your baby
    -{discount-value}

    Analogue baby monitor

    SCD361/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simply hear your baby

    Enables you to be in constant contact with your baby. With 2 channels for minimized interference and low power indication. For complete reassurance.

    Analogue baby monitor

    Simply hear your baby

    Enables you to be in constant contact with your baby. With 2 channels for minimized interference and low power indication. For complete reassurance.

    Simply hear your baby

    Enables you to be in constant contact with your baby. With 2 channels for minimized interference and low power indication. For complete reassurance.

    Analogue baby monitor

    Simply hear your baby

    Enables you to be in constant contact with your baby. With 2 channels for minimized interference and low power indication. For complete reassurance.

      Simply hear your baby

      Belt clip for hands-free monitoring

      Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing

      Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.

      Minimum interference from other monitors

      Minimum interference from other monitors.

      Ensures secure reception in and around house

      Ensures secure reception in and around house.

      Adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation

      Provides the ability to adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation.

      Belt clip for hands free roaming

      The handy belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

      Technical Specifications

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        40.675 - 40.690 MHz
        Pilot tone
        Analogue
        Maximum range
        150  m
        Number of channels
        2

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adaptor
        2 x 9V DC 200mA
        Batteries
        4 x AA baby unit not incl.
        Belt clip
        Belt clip on parent unit
        User manual
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        12  hour(s)

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

