    Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump Essential

    SCD323/20

    Express effortlessly

    The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum and gently adapts to your size and shape. Quick, comfortable, and convenient for each new mother.

    Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump Essential

    Express effortlessly

    Personalised experience, 4 + 4 setting levels

    Personalised experience, 4 + 4 setting levels

    Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 4 stimulation and 4 expression levels for a personalised experience.

    Memory function

    Memory function

    Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

    Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

    Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

    One size fits all. The silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple.

    Small and Compact

    Small and Compact

    Small and Compact motor unit

    Minimal parts and intuitive setup

    Minimal parts and intuitive setup

    Our closed expression system means milk stays out of the tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

    Healthy storage of breast milk

    Healthy storage of breast milk

    Convenient, pre-sterilized, one-time use bags provide safe and secure storage for a nursing mother's precious breast milk.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      USB-C connection
      Yes
      Main voltage
      5V and ≥ 1 A
      Supply unit is not included. Not chargeable, corded use only.
      Yes

    • Material

      0% BPA*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Milk bags
      5 pcs
      Motor unit
      Yes
      Silicone tube
      Yes
      USB-C cable
      Yes
      Natural bottle (125 ml)
      Yes
      Expression kit
      Yes
      Screw-on lid
      Yes
      Closing plate
      1 pcs
      Slow teat
      1 pcs
      Breastpads
      4 pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      • Easy cleaning & assembly
      • memory function
      • portable design

    • Functions

      Settings
      • 4 expression levels
      • 4 massage levels

    • Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk, following EU regulation 10/2011.

