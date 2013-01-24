Home
Philips Avent Gift Set

Great Beginnings

SCD243/00
Avent
  Bottle feeding and sterilizing essentials
    includes Microwave Steriliser, Feeding Bottles, Magic Handles, Soothers and Bottle Brush

      Bottle feeding and sterilizing essentials

      Convenient feeding set

      Snap-on protective cap

      Snap-on protective cap

      To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

      Curved brush head and molded tip

      Curved brush head and molded tip

      Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

      Ultra fast, easy to use

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes. Just add water, load and place in the microwave. 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-800 Watt.

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
        2  pcs
        Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
        6  pcs
        Magic Handles
        2  pcs

      • What is included

        Bottle and nipple brush
        1  pcs
        Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        6  pcs
        Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        2  pcs
        Newborn Pacifier
        2  pcs
        Express II Microwave Steam Sterilizer
        1  pcs

