Philips Avent

Avent Baby Compact Travel Bag

SCD151/60
Avent
    Designed for a quick trip to the shops or to visit a friend for a couple of hours, this essential stylish bag in premium quality, wipe-clean microfibre, accomodates a feed and change for baby and has an internal pocket for personal items.

      Easy pack - Easy carry

      The essential carry bag for short trips

      • Black
      Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

      Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

      3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps hot contents warm, or cold contents cool for several hours.

      Full-size, removable diaper changing mat

      Full-size, removable diaper changing mat

      Main compartment is large enough for clothes, pacifiers

      Main compartment is large enough for clothes, pacifiers

      Wide adjustable shoulder strap

      The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Baby changing mat
        1  pcs
        CompactBag
        1  pcs

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.