wireless portable speaker

SB2000B/00
    Flip it, wet it or bump it, nothing will stop the splash proof, rugged SB2000B from kicking out big sound from its big 3" driver. Built-in Bluetooth music streaming makes it even easier to bust out your tunes at home or out on the town. See all benefits

    wireless portable speaker

      • Bluetooth®
      • Gyro sensor, splash proof
      • Built-in microphone for calls
      • Black
      Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

      Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

      Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Rugged and splash proof design ideal for indoor and outdoor

      Rugged and splash proof design ideal for indoor and outdoor

      Convenient auto-sensor for music on/off

      Convenient auto-sensor for music on/off

      Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

      With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        works with
        • most Bluetooth smartphones
        • tablets
        • music devices
        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • iPad 4
        • iPad mini
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        Android tablets & smartphones
        with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        other music devices
        with Bluetooth 2.1 or above

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        5W
        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Mylar dome
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        lithium (built-in)
        Operating time on battery
        8  hr

      • Convenience

        Splash proof
        • Yes
        • IPX 4
        Auto-sensor
        for music on/off
        Built-in mic
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        123 x 92 x 123  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        155 x 132 x 155 mm
        Product weight
        0.13  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.65  kg

      • Accessories

        A cable for
        3.5mm audio in and USB charging
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 69539 2
        Depth
        14,6  cm
        Gross weight
        0,82  kg
        Height
        11  cm
        Nett weight
        0,64  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Tare weight
        0,18  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Width
        14,6  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        3,45  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 69539 9
        Height
        23,4  cm
        Length
        30  cm
        Nett weight
        2,56  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        4
        Tare weight
        0,89  kg
        Width
        15,4  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        9,2  cm
        Height
        12,3  cm
        Weight
        0,57  kg
        Width
        12,3  cm

