Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Hairclipper series 3000

hair clipper

QC5120
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Haircuts made easy Haircuts made easy Haircuts made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Hairclipper series 3000 hair clipper

    QC5120
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Haircuts made easy

    This Philips hair clipper offers a perfectly even haircut in a very easy way. The integrated comb is adjustable, so all hair lengths can be achieved without changing a comb. No maintenance is needed - oiling is not necessary. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hairclipper series 3000 hair clipper

    Haircuts made easy

    This Philips hair clipper offers a perfectly even haircut in a very easy way. The integrated comb is adjustable, so all hair lengths can be achieved without changing a comb. No maintenance is needed - oiling is not necessary. See all benefits

    Haircuts made easy

    This Philips hair clipper offers a perfectly even haircut in a very easy way. The integrated comb is adjustable, so all hair lengths can be achieved without changing a comb. No maintenance is needed - oiling is not necessary. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hairclipper series 3000 hair clipper

    Haircuts made easy

    This Philips hair clipper offers a perfectly even haircut in a very easy way. The integrated comb is adjustable, so all hair lengths can be achieved without changing a comb. No maintenance is needed - oiling is not necessary. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all family-clippers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Haircuts made easy

      with one adjustable comb

      • Corded operation only
      Adjustable comb for all length settings without hassle

      Adjustable comb for all length settings without hassle

      The Philips hair clipper has an integrated comb that can be adjusted by simply pushing it. A total of 10 length settings are available for hair lengths up to 21mm

      High precision length settings (intervals of 2mm)

      High precision length settings (intervals of 2mm)

      The length settings are in 2mm intervals, for optimal precision.

      Compact and lightweight design

      Compact and lightweight design

      Compact and lightweight design

      Corded use only

      Corded use only

      The hair clipper can only be used corded/attached to the power socket. Cordless use is not possible.

      Maintenance-free blades

      Maintenance-free blades

      The blades stay sharp and need no oiling, so your product is always ready for use.

      Rounded blades and combs prevent scratching the skin

      Rounded blades and combs prevent scratching the skin

      The blades and the tips of the comb are rounded to prevent scratching the skin during operation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Usage
        Corded only

      • Maintenance

        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling
        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        40 mm  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.