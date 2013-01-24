Search terms
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Haircuts made easy
This Philips hair clipper offers a perfectly even haircut in a very easy way. The integrated comb is adjustable, so all hair lengths can be achieved without changing a comb. No maintenance is needed - oiling is not necessary. See all benefits
The Philips hair clipper has an integrated comb that can be adjusted by simply pushing it. A total of 10 length settings are available for hair lengths up to 21mm
The length settings are in 2mm intervals, for optimal precision.
Compact and lightweight design
The hair clipper can only be used corded/attached to the power socket. Cordless use is not possible.
The blades stay sharp and need no oiling, so your product is always ready for use.
The blades and the tips of the comb are rounded to prevent scratching the skin during operation.
