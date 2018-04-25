Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
PTA519/00 Active 3D glasses
View product

Active 3D glasses

PTA519/00

Back to other questions
Back to other questions

Manuals & Documentation

Register your product
Register your product

Keep track of your product warranty coverage

Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

Get easy access to product support

Register your product

Find service center

Search

Suggested products

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item

        • Health Warning:
        • If you or your family has a history of epilepsy or photosensitive seizures, consult a medical professional before exposing yourself to flashing light sources, rapid image sequences or 3D viewing.
        • To avoid discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time. If you experience any discomfort, stop watching 3D and do not immediately engage in any potentially hazardous activity until you symptoms have disappeared.
        • Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age as their visual system is not fully developed yet.
        • Do not use the 3D glasses for any purpose other than watching 3D TV.
        • CHOKING HAZARD - Do not let children under 3 years of age play with the 3D glasses, they could choke on the battery lid or battery.

        Discover

        MyPhilips

        Register for exclusive benefits

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.