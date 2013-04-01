The Jet Clean system cleans, lubricates and charges shaver

The Jet Clean system keeps your shaver in perfect condition for a superior shave day after day. It thoroughly cleans and lubricates the blades and heads, and also fully charges the shaver in only 1 hour. The pack includes 1 bottle of Jet Clean solution, for up to one month's cleaning. Jet Clean solution is a water-based cleaning fluid that thoroughly cleans and also lubricates the shaving heads - making every shave feel like the first.