Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Portable DVD Player

PET725/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • DVD and DivX® movies on the go DVD and DivX® movies on the go DVD and DivX® movies on the go
    -{discount-value}
    DVD Video

    Portable DVD Player

    PET725/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    DVD and DivX® movies on the go

    Immerse in DVD movies on the go with the PET725 with 17.8 cm (7") color LCD display and Philips Zero Bright Dot™ for optimal screen quality. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music, or playback JPEG still images. Travel bag included.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable DVD Player

    DVD and DivX® movies on the go

    Immerse in DVD movies on the go with the PET725 with 17.8 cm (7") color LCD display and Philips Zero Bright Dot™ for optimal screen quality. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music, or playback JPEG still images. Travel bag included.

    DVD and DivX® movies on the go

    Immerse in DVD movies on the go with the PET725 with 17.8 cm (7") color LCD display and Philips Zero Bright Dot™ for optimal screen quality. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music, or playback JPEG still images. Travel bag included.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable DVD Player

    DVD and DivX® movies on the go

    Immerse in DVD movies on the go with the PET725 with 17.8 cm (7") color LCD display and Philips Zero Bright Dot™ for optimal screen quality. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music, or playback JPEG still images. Travel bag included.

    Similar products

    See all DVD player
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      Zero Bright Dot™ for perfect viewing

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

      Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      17.8 cm (7") TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

      17.8 cm (7") TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

      The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

      Up to 4-hour playback with rechargeable battery*

      Up to 4-hour playback with rechargeable battery*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 4 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

      Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

      Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!

      Travel bag included

      Travel bag included

      The travel bag offers complete protection whilst on-the-go.

      Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

      Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed as 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots were once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used in our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

      Car adaptor and slim remote control

      This portable DVD player comes with an in-car power adaptor and a slim remote control unit. Plug the in-car adaptor into your car's cigarette lighter to power your player while on the road. There is no need to worry about running out of battery power while watching a movie or playing a game. The credit card-sized remote control is ideal for travel as it takes up very little space and stores away easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        Effective viewing area
        154.1x86.6mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • Picture CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • OSD
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • WMA-CD
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        WMA bit rates
        32 - 192 kbps

      • Connectivity

        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)
        DC in
        9V
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        AV input
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2

      • Convenience

        Shock proof
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Battery pack
        DV 7.4V, Li-ion rechargeable batteries
        AC/DC Adaptor
        AY4112/00 (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC
        Remote control
        RC810(credit card style, 38 keys)
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        User Manual
        Printed 16 languages
        Included accessories
        Travel pouch

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product depth
        170  mm
        Product height
        33  mm
        Product width
        193  mm
        Product weight
        0.85  kg
        Master carton depth
        374  mm
        Master carton height
        251  mm
        Master carton weight
        8.4  kg
        Master carton width
        350  mm
        Packaging Depth
        110  mm
        Packaging Height
        225  mm
        Packaging Width
        355  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote control
      • AV cable
      • Car kit
      • Battery pack
      • Adaptor
      • Travel bag

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
          • Battery life varies by use and settings.
          • Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.