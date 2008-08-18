Search terms

Portable DVD Player

PET723/98
    Portable DVD Player

    PET723/98
    View your photo collections in slideshows or review your photo collection in thumbnails on the Philips PET723's 7” TFT LCD display. You can also play DVDs, MP3s, CDs, or watch DivX® movies for the best in entertainment, anytime, anywhere! See all benefits

    View your photo collections in slideshows or review your photo collection in thumbnails on the Philips PET723's 7” TFT LCD display. You can also play DVDs, MP3s, CDs, or watch DivX® movies for the best in entertainment, anytime, anywhere! See all benefits

      with SD card slot and support DviX® video playback

      • 17.8 cm/7" widescreen LCD
      • DivX playback
      17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

      The color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      View photos directly from memory cards, DVDs and CDs

      Store your favorite photos on CD or DVD disc, memory card or USB storage device and play them in a slideshow format on your Philips player. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos. Simply insert your disc, memory card or USB storage device into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Up to 2-hours playback with rechargeable battery*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      Car adaptor and handy remote control included

      Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

      Play slideshows, single photos or thumbnails

      Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      Few buttons for simple and easy control

      This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Connectivity

        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        9V
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone
        SD/MMC card slot
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery lifetime
        2 hours
        Battery Type
        Built-in battery

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC-IN 9V, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Remote control
        AY5510 slim remote
        User Manual
        English
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        70  mm
        Product depth
        158  mm
        Packaging Height
        70  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        248  mm
        Master carton depth
        260  mm
        Master carton weight
        4.6  kg
        Master carton height
        272  mm
        Product width
        210  mm
        Master carton width
        227  mm
        Product height
        39.5  mm
        Product weight
        1  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Effective viewing area
        154.1x86.6mm
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Compression formats
        • Divx
        • MPEG4
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Adaptor
      • AV cable
      • Car kit
      • Remote control

