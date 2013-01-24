Home
Portable DVD Player

PET704K/00
    Entertainment that travels with you

    Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display of the Philips PET704. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.

      Entertainment that travels with you

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      17.8 cm (7") TFT color LCD display for high quality viewing

      The high resolution color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

      Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

      Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Built-in quality stereo speakers

      The stereo speaks provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphone.

      Car adaptor and handy remote control included

      Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

      Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

      Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!

      Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      Up to 2.5 hours of playback with a rechargeable battery

      A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        250:1
        LCD panel type
        Anti-glare polarizer
        Effective viewing area
        154.1x86.6mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.107(w)x0.370(H)mm
        Response time (typical)
        30  ms

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Connectivity

        DC in
        12V
        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 2
        Audio Output - Digital
        Coaxial (cinch)

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        AY4127/00 (110-240v, 50/60Hz)
        Battery pack
        AY4390 (DC 7.2V, Ni-MH rechargeable batteries)
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Car kit
        AY4128 (cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC)
        Remote control
        AY5507 slim remote
        User Manual
        16 European languages

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        203  mm
        Product depth
        150  mm
        Product height
        40.4  mm
        Product weight
        0.71  kg
        Packaging Width
        254  mm
        Packaging Depth
        112  mm
        Packaging Height
        196  mm
        Master carton width
        344  mm
        Master carton depth
        205  mm
        Master carton height
        271  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Master carton weight
        5.09  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote control
      • Battery
      • Adaptor
      • AV cable
      • Car kit

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

