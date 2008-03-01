Search terms

PET100/67
    Sit back, relax and watch movies on the Philips PET100. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos. See all benefits

    Sit back, relax and watch movies on the Philips PET100. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos. See all benefits

      • DVD, VCD, CD, MP3-CD playback
      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

      Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Car adaptor and handy remote control included

      Car adaptor and handy remote control included

      Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

      Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      Few buttons for simple and easy control

      This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favorite DVDs. With few one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB

      • Connectivity

        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        12V

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC-IN 12V, 110-240v, 50/60Hz
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Remote control
        AY5513 slim remote
        User Manual
        English/ Thai
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        8
        Packaging Depth
        127  mm
        Product depth
        150  mm
        Packaging Height
        192  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        193  mm
        Master carton depth
        520  mm
        Master carton weight
        7.83  kg
        Master carton height
        210  mm
        Product width
        156  mm
        Master carton width
        400  mm
        Product height
        31  mm
        Product weight
        0.35  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Adaptor
      • AV cable
      • Car kit
      • Remote control

