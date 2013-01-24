Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Original radio

ORD7105C/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • The original radio The original radio The original radio
    -{discount-value}

    Original radio

    ORD7105C/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    The original radio

    Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Original radio

    The original radio

    Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner. See all benefits

    The original radio

    Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Original radio

    The original radio

    Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      The original radio

      • Cream
      • Dock for iPod/iPhone
      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

      Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

      There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

      Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

      Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPhone 5

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation

      • Audio Playback

        Playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Charging iPhone

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Frequency range
        (FM) 87.5-108  MHz
        Station presets
        20
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        Antenna
        FM antenna (75 ohm)

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LED white

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Power

        Power type
        AC input

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        330 x 150 x 163  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        460 x 250 x 245 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC power cord (VDE & UK)
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • AC/DC adaptor
      • User manual
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.