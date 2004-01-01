Search terms

Original radio mini

ORD2100C/12
    Enjoy all your music and the appealing retro design of the Philips Original radio mini. Play from your iPod/iPhone, while the radio charges and auto synchronizes its clock with your Apple device.

      Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

      • with 30-pin connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • FM, dual alarm
      • 4W
      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

      Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

      There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

      Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

      Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      FM digital tuning

      FM digital tuning

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Frequency range
        (FM) 87.5-108  MHz
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Station presets
        20, via HomeStudio App

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD white
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low

      • Power

        Power type
        AC input

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        245 x 133 x 122  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        336 x 158 x 183 mm

      • Audio Playback

        Playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Charging iPhone

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod classic
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod nano
        • iPod mini

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        • HomeStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Radio
        • FM radio
        • scan
        • tune
        • preset
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer
        Compatibility
        Dock radio for iPod/iPhone, iPod Touch, iPhone
        Playback
        • album/track navigation
        • playback controls
        Clock
        • analog display
        • digital display

      • Alarm

        Alarm source
        • Dock
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Quick start guide

