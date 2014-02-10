Home
Mini Hi-Fi System

NTRX100/12
    The ideal party machine

    Get the ultimate party going now, With the Philips NTRX100's dual rotatable discs, you can play & charge two smartphones, mix & match from the devices' libraries. Streaming music wirelessly via Bluetooth, thanks to One-Touch NFC pairing. See all benefits

      The ideal party machine

      Obsessed with sound

      • 380W
      Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

      Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

      Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don’t want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      NX bass button for instant sound boost & light effects

      NX bass button for instant sound boost & light effects

      Available throughout the range, NX bass temporarily boosts bass and loudness to the extreme. Hit the NX bass button to instantly juice up your sound, make lighting effects go wild, and feel the immense bass of the subwoofers thundering through your bones.

      Dual Bluetooth allow music streaming from 2 smartphones

      Dual Bluetooth allow music streaming from 2 smartphones

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • USB flash drive
        • Audio-in
        • Bluetooth
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Loudspeakers

        Number of speaker boxes
        2
        Speaker drivers
        • 2" tweeter
        • 5.25" woofer
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        2-way
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Sound

        Total Sound Power (RMS)
        380  W
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
        • NX Bass

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan
        • Easy set (plug & play)

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Microphone
        dual microphone sockets
        USB
        USB host
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Convenience

        Karaoke
        • MIC volume
        • echo control
        Display type
        • LCD display
        • VFD display

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        13-key
        User Manual
        English
        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Others
        • Quick start guide
        • batteries for remote control
        • FM antenna
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Packaging height
        442  mm
        Packaging width
        780  mm
        Packaging depth
        430  mm
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        704 x 364 x 385 mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

          • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.

