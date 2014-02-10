Search terms
The ideal party machine
Get the ultimate party going now, With the Philips NTRX100's dual rotatable discs, you can play & charge two smartphones, mix & match from the devices' libraries. Streaming music wirelessly via Bluetooth, thanks to One-Touch NFC pairing. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The ideal party machine
Get the ultimate party going now, With the Philips NTRX100's dual rotatable discs, you can play & charge two smartphones, mix & match from the devices' libraries. Streaming music wirelessly via Bluetooth, thanks to One-Touch NFC pairing. See all benefits
The ideal party machine
Get the ultimate party going now, With the Philips NTRX100's dual rotatable discs, you can play & charge two smartphones, mix & match from the devices' libraries. Streaming music wirelessly via Bluetooth, thanks to One-Touch NFC pairing. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The ideal party machine
Get the ultimate party going now, With the Philips NTRX100's dual rotatable discs, you can play & charge two smartphones, mix & match from the devices' libraries. Streaming music wirelessly via Bluetooth, thanks to One-Touch NFC pairing. See all benefits
Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don’t want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Available throughout the range, NX bass temporarily boosts bass and loudness to the extreme. Hit the NX bass button to instantly juice up your sound, make lighting effects go wild, and feel the immense bass of the subwoofers thundering through your bones.
Audio playback
Loudspeakers
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power