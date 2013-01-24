Home
Nose trimmer series 3000

Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

NT3160/10
  No pulling guaranteed
    Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

    NT3160/10
    No pulling guaranteed

    The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 3000 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.

    Nose trimmer series 3000 Comfortable nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer

    No pulling guaranteed

    The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 3000 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed. See all benefits

      No pulling guaranteed

      Fast and safe trim of nose, ear & eyebrow hair

      • No pulling guaranteed
      • Guard system, ideal angle
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      • 2 eyebrow combs, pouch
      Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

      Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks & cuts

      With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

      Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

      Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

      The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

      Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

      Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots

      Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

      Fully washable

      Fully washable

      The trimmer and the combs are easy to clean under the tap.

      Easy storage of all accessories

      Easy storage of all accessories

      Soft pouch includes : AA battery and 2 eyebrow combs.

      Easy hold and control, even when wet

      Easy hold and control, even when wet

      The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your trimmer.

      2 combs to tidy up eyebrows

      2 combs to tidy up eyebrows

      Use the 3 or 5mm eyebrow combs to trim or tidy up hair to a uniform length.

      AA battery included

      AA battery included

      AA battery operated, your trimmer is ready to use straight away.

      The blades never need to be oiled

      The blades never need to be oiled

      No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

      2-year guarantee

      2-year guarantee

      All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width nose trimmer
        21mm (13/16")
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        3
        2 eyebrow combs
        3 and 5mm (1/8” and 3/16”)

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Design

        Color
        Black and grey
        Finishing
        Silver lacquer and rubber
        Handle
        Soft rubber grip

      • Power

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

