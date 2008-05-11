Home
DVD Micro Theater

MCD396/98
  • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD396/98
    Obsessed with sound

    DVD Micro Theater

MCD396/98

Obsessed with sound

You are in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Philips DVD micro Theatre with DVD, WMA-CD and MP3-CD playback. Relax to your favorite music and movies. Home entertainment will never be the same again.

    DVD Micro Theater

    Obsessed with sound

    Obsessed with sound

    DVD Micro Theater

    Obsessed with sound

      Obsessed with sound

      Relax with great music and movies

      • 100W
      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      100W RMS total output power

      This system has 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Autostop cassette deck

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 50 W RMS / 1800 W PMPO
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • loudness
        • Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        4" woofer
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        2-way
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Video Playback

        DVD region code
        3
        Playback media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • picture CD
        • video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Disc playback modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • angle
        • Zoom
        • slow motion
        • parental control
        • PBC
        • disc menu
        • fast backward
        • fast forward
        • OSD
        • resume playback from stop

      • Audio playback

        Cassette deck technology
        mechanical
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Others
        ID3-tag support
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Audio recording

        Recording media
        tape
        Tape recording enhancement
        • CD synchro start recording
        • automatic recording level
        • one-touch recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        40
        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        • 2xRCA (Audio)
        • composite video (CVBS) out
        • digital audio coaxial out
        • Headphone (3.5mm)
        • subwoofer out
        • S-Video out
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        USB
        USB host

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        • motorised
        • tray
        Display type
        LCD display
        On-Screen display languages
        • English
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        composite video cable (Y)
        Remote control
        40-key with lithium battery
        Others
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        User Manual
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        9.8  kg
        Main speaker width
        152  mm
        Main speaker height
        228  mm
        Main speaker depth
        257  mm
        Main unit depth
        273  mm
        Packaging width
        494  mm
        Main unit height
        228  mm
        Packaging height
        371  mm
        Main unit width
        152  mm
        Packaging depth
        275  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        50/60  Hz
        Power supply
        110 - 240  V

      • Digital photo playback

        Playback media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • picture CD
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • IFU / user Manual
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • FM antenna
      • World wide warranty leaflet
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

