LED Professional Work Light

RCH19 rechargeable slim lamp

LPL46X1
    -{discount-value}

    See better, work better

    The Philips RCH19 rechargeable LED inspection lamp provides you with the bright natural light you need for any maintenance job. High-quality LEDs provide dual power modes of 250 and 120 lumens, for up to 7 hours of continuous cordless use. See all benefits

    The Philips RCH19 rechargeable LED inspection lamp provides you with the bright natural light you need for any maintenance job. High-quality LEDs provide dual power modes of 250 and 120 lumens, for up to 7 hours of continuous cordless use. See all benefits

    The Philips RCH19 rechargeable LED inspection lamp provides you with the bright natural light you need for any maintenance job. High-quality LEDs provide dual power modes of 250 and 120 lumens, for up to 7 hours of continuous cordless use. See all benefits

    The Philips RCH19 rechargeable LED inspection lamp provides you with the bright natural light you need for any maintenance job. High-quality LEDs provide dual power modes of 250 and 120 lumens, for up to 7 hours of continuous cordless use. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Ultra-slim rechargeable work light

      • High quality LED lamp
      • Dual mode: 250 lm & 120 lm
      • 6 hrs long battery in Eco mode
      • Versatile slim design

      Magnet and versatile hook for hands-free use

      With the adjustable and retractable multi-angle hook, you can hang this lamp anywhere you need to. With a strong rear magnet, you can also easily attach to any metal surface, leaving both your hands free to work.

      Work flexibly with up to 7 hours of cordless use

      Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. The RCH19 comes equipped with a high-quality lithium ion battery, providing you with 4 hours of continuous bright light. If you need to work for longer, simply switch to Eco mode and you’ll get 7 hours of continuous use.

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      Highly resistant to most chemicals and workshop solvents, your Philips RCH19 is built to survive in the toughest of workshop environments.

      Robust housing for strong impact resistance – IK07

      Conforming to international impact resistance standard IK07, the Philips RCH19 is designed to withstand the toughest work environments. The handy grip reduces the chance of you dropping it, but the robust housing protects the lamp should you do so. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time.

      Ultra slim design to light up narrow spaces

      The Philips RCH19 has been designed with a 180° rotating light, so you can fit the lamp into extremely narrow spaces. Now when you’re deep inside an engine or machinery, you’ll no longer have blind spots.

      See every detail with a 90° wide beam angle

      The Philips RCH19 provides a wide beam angle of 90°, which lights up a large work area. With this bright, white light, you can easily see every small detail you need to get the job done.

      High-quality LEDs provide bright light up to 250 lumens

      Equipped with high quality LEDs, the Philips RCH19 offers a useful dual power mode. Boost mode gives you a powerful 250 lumens light output, helping you spot even the smallest of details. And if you’re using the lamp for a long time, you can select eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 120 lumen output you’ll still achieve a high quality bright light for up to 7 hours.

      Defeat darkness with bright natural light

      Equipped with high quality LEDs, the Philips RCH19 rechargeable lamp provides you with an intense white light so you can defeat darkness as you work. While the bright, wide beam allows you to see clearly, the 6000K natural light is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL46X1
        Ordering code
        39823631

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        2100  mAh
        Power source
        • Battery
        • Li-ion battery 18650
        Wattage
        3  W
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 4 hours
        Voltage
        3.65  V
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 7 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Plug type
        Cable
        Battery charging time
        Up to 3 hours

      • Light characteristics

        Light intensity (Boost)
        400 lux at 0.5 m
        Light output
        250  lumen
        Light output (Eco)
        120  lumen
        Beam angle
        90  degree
        Light intensity (eco)
        200 lux at 0.5m
        LED lifetime
        Up to 10000 hours
        Light output
        SLIDER
        Color temperature
        6000K

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        2077  g
        Height
        18.2  cm
        Length
        20  cm
        Width
        18  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900398236
        EAN3
        8727900398243

      • Packed product information

        Cable length
        100  m
        Height
        5.2  cm
        Length
        18.5  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        1
        Weight with batteries
        266  g
        Weight with cable
        266  g
        Weight without cable
        215.5  g
        Size
        • Compact
        • Standard
        Width
        8

      • Product description

        Hook
        360 degrees retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        Robust rubber & polycarbonate
        Number of LED's
        6
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        RCH
        UV leak detector
        No
        Hands free options
        Hook
        Operating Temperature
        0°C to 40°C

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Rechargebale work lamp
        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better

