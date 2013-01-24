Search terms
See better, work better
The Philips CBH51 professional LED bonnet work lamp provides up to 1200 lumens. This bright 120° wide beam angle will light up the entire engine compartment. Attach to the car with extendable hooks, and choose from cable or cordless power. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
The Philips CBH51 professional LED bonnet work lamp provides up to 1200 lumens. This bright 120° wide beam angle will light up the entire engine compartment. Attach to the car with extendable hooks, and choose from cable or cordless power. See all benefits
See better, work better
The Philips CBH51 professional LED bonnet work lamp provides up to 1200 lumens. This bright 120° wide beam angle will light up the entire engine compartment. Attach to the car with extendable hooks, and choose from cable or cordless power. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
The Philips CBH51 professional LED bonnet work lamp provides up to 1200 lumens. This bright 120° wide beam angle will light up the entire engine compartment. Attach to the car with extendable hooks, and choose from cable or cordless power. See all benefits
Philips CBH51 LED hybrid professional bonnet lamp features 32 powerful LEDs, providing an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to give you clear vision as you work, the 6000K natural white light is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.
Equipped with 32 high quality white LEDs, the Philips CBH51 offers a useful dual power mode. Boost mode gives you a powerful 1200 lumens light output, helping you spot even the smallest of details. And if you’re using the lamp while unplugged for an extended period, you can select eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 500 lumen output you’ll still achieve a high quality bright light for up to 5.5 hours.
The Philips CBH51 provides a wide beam angle of 120°, perfect for illuminating your entire work area. This wide, bright beam of light allows you to see every little detail as you work.
Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. Simply remove the cable from the Philips CBH51. The long-life battery provides you with 5.5 hours of continuous cordless use.
For extended periods of use, the Philips CBH51 is equipped with a long and robust 5-meter cable, providing continuous lighting as you work. Just like the lamp itself, the cable is built to survive tough workshop environments and be resistant to different chemicals, such as hydrocarbons.
Conforming to international impact resistance standard IK07, the Philips CBH51 has a robust aluminum housing designed to withstand the toughest work environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time.
Philips CBH51 conforms to international splash water and dust resistance rating of IP54. Built with rigorous manufacturing and multiple sealing processes, your lamp is highly resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.
Highly resistant to most chemicals and workshop solvents, your Philips CBH51 is built to survive in the toughest of workshop environment.
The Philips CBH51 is supplied with fully integrated telescopic mounting, which can be stretched from 1.1 to 1.8 meters. The inside of the hooks are covered with rubber so you don’t need to worry about scratching the vehicle. And for greater visibility, you can also turn the lamp 360° while it remains held in position by the mounting hooks.
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Marketing specifications
Ordering information
Outerpack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description