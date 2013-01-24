Home
LED Inspection lamps

RCH31 UV Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

LPL34X1
    See better, work better

    This new generation of rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to a unique, shock-proof and flexible head housing high quality LEDs and a UV detector, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Rechargeable professional work light with UV

      • High Quality LED
      • 350 lm Boost/ 150 lm Eco
      • Ultra-durable battery
      • UV Light Leak Detector

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Find-Me red light when in stand-by mode

      Never lose your lamp again with our innovative Find-Me function. One red LED keeps your work light visible in stand-by mode without affecting battery autonomy.

      90° flexible light module

      The Philips RCH31 UV features a unique and innovative 90° flippable light module ensuring 360° illumination.

      Hands-free: 360° retractable hook & strong magnet

      The 360° adjustable and retractable hook offers the possibility to hang RCH31 UV anywhere. With its strong magnet you can firmly fix the work light to any surface. Leaving both hands free for the job.

      High quality LED light: 350 lm Boost & 150 lm Eco

      The Philips RCH31 UV is equipped with high quality LEDs, providing 350 lm of light output in Boost mode, and 150 lm in Eco mode, allowing you to spot even the smallest details in any dark place.

      UV light leak detector

      Not only does this LED inspection lamp have a very strong main beam, it is also equipped with a UV leak detector. This will help you to easily spot leaks in air conditioning systems without any additional tools required. Simply add leak detection fluid to the A/C system and any leak will show up.

      Water, dust & solvents protected - IP54

      Our RCH31 UV LED inspection lamp is water, dust & solvents resistant and conforms to IP54 standard.

      Wide beam angle: 90°

      The wide beam angle of 90° will enable you to focus on a specific part and to deliver the right amount of light you need.

      5x longer lifetime with new battery

      RCH31 UV features the advanced battery technology. It lasts 5x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries, offering 1500 charging cycles instead of a standard 300. This battery will last the lifetime of your LED inspection lamp!

      Long autonomy & super-fast recharge

      With long autonomy of up to 8 hours in eco mode and super-fast recharge in less than 2,5 hours this LED inspection lamp will last all day long.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL34UVX1
        Ordering code
        39419131

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        3000  mAh
        Battery charging time
        Up to 2,5  hrs
        Battery run time
        Up to 3,5 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium
        Charging cable type
        USB port with Docking station
        Plug type
        EU
        Power source
        Battery
        Voltage
        3.2  V
        Wattage
        3  W
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 8 hours

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        90  degree
        Color temperature
        6000  K
        LED lifetime
        Up to 10000  hrs
        Light output
        350  lumen
        Light output (Eco)
        150  lumen
        Light output (pointer)
        UV light

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900394191
        EAN3
        8727900394207

      • Packed product information

        Height
        7.6  cm
        Length
        34.5  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        250  g
        Width
        11.8  cm
        Size
        Standard

      • Product description

        Hook
        360° retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        Robust rubber & polycarbonate
        Number of LED's
        8 Pcs Lumileds 3535HE
        Operating Temperature
        -20 to 50  °C
        Orientable light
        90 degree flip
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        RCH
        UV leak detector
        390-400nm/2.1W

