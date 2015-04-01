Search terms

    Professional HDL10

    LPL29B1

    Philips high-power LED headlamp is a perfect tool for hands-free repairs. With 90°orientable head you can easily direct your light. Eco & Boost light modes and wide beam provide you with superior illumination of the work space.

    Professional HDL10

    Professional LED headlamp

    • High Quality LED
    • 100lm Boost/ 50lm Eco
    • 50° wide beam angle
    • 90° pivoting lamp head
    100lm Boost LED light for high-precision tasks

    Philips LED headlamp HDL10 gives 100lm boost LED light to ensure you can spot even smallest details while working on high-precision repair operations.

    50lm Eco LED light for a quick inspection

    Thanks to Eco light mode of 50lm, our LED headlamp provides superior illumination for quick-inspection tasks. This soft light is ideal for fatigue-free close examination.

    Powered with 3 x AAA Philips batteries

    Philips LED headlamp is powered with three easy-to-replace alkaline batteries, which are included in the packaging for your convenience.

    90° Pivoting lamp head

    Thanks to 90° pivoting lamp head you can adjust the light angle and direction according to your needs.

    Wide beam angle: up to 50°

    The wide beam angle of up to 50° allows for a comprehensive illumination of the task, while delivering the right amount of light.

    Adjustable wide headband for a perfect fit

    Thanks to its three elastic wide straps you can easily adjust the headband for a comfortable and strong hold.

    Defeat darkness with soft natural light

    Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

    10 000h of LED lifespan

    Philips HDL10 is equipped with long-lasting LED, insuring up to 10 000 hours of continuous LED light.

    Multi-directional LED light

    With its 90° orientable lamp head and wide 50° beam angle HDL10 provides multi-directional LED light for ultimate illumination of the work space.

    IPX4 water-resistant LED headlamp

    Water-resistant Philips LED headlamp remains intact and fully functional even after slpashing liquids on it.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      LPL29B1
      Ordering code
      39360631

    • Electrical characteristics

      Battery run time
      Up to 10 hours
      Battery type
      3 x Philips AAA
      Power source
      AAA Battery
      Voltage
      1.5  V
      Wattage
      1.5  W

    • Light characteristics

      Beam angle
      50  degree
      Color temperature
      6000  K
      LED lifetime
      10000  hrs
      Light output
      100  lumen
      Light output (Eco)
      50  lumen

    • Outerpack information

      Gross weight per piece
      1230  g
      Height
      13.5  cm
      Length
      41  cm
      Width
      25  cm

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8727900393606
      EAN3
      8727900393699

    • Packed product information

      Height
      4.1  cm
      Length
      7.5  cm
      Pack Quantity / MOQ
      6
      Weight with batteries
      115  g
      Width
      4.5  cm
      Weight without batteries
      85  g
      Size
      Compact

    • Product description

      Ingress protection rating (IP)
      IPX4
      Magnet
      No
      Materials & finishing
      Thermoplastic, polycarbonate & nylon
      Number of LED's
      1
      Operating Temperature
      -10 to 50  °C
      Orientable light
      90° pivoting lamp head
      Resistant to
      • grease
      • oil
      Technology
      LED
      Headband
      Yes
      Range
      Headlamp

