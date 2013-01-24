Home
LED Inspection lamps

HDL10 Headlamp

LPL29B1
    Philips high-power LED headlamp is a perfect tool for hands-free repairs. With 90°orientable head you can easily direct your light. Eco & Boost light modes and wide beam provide you with superior illumination of the work space.

      See better, work better

      Professional LED headlamp

      • High Quality LED
      • 100lm Boost/ 50lm Eco
      • 50° wide beam angle
      • 90° pivoting lamp head
      100lm Boost LED light for high-precision tasks

      100lm Boost LED light for high-precision tasks

      Philips LED headlamp HDL10 gives 100lm boost LED light to ensure you can spot even smallest details while working on high-precision repair operations.

      50lm Eco LED light for a quick inspection

      50lm Eco LED light for a quick inspection

      Thanks to Eco light mode of 50lm, our LED headlamp provides superior illumination for quick-inspection tasks. This soft light is ideal for fatigue-free close examination.

      Powered with 3 x AAA Philips batteries

      Powered with 3 x AAA Philips batteries

      Philips LED headlamp is powered with three easy-to-replace alkaline batteries, which are included in the packaging for your convenience.

      90° Pivoting lamp head

      90° Pivoting lamp head

      Thanks to 90° pivoting lamp head you can adjust the light angle and direction according to your needs.

      Wide beam angle: up to 50°

      Wide beam angle: up to 50°

      The wide beam angle of up to 50° allows for a comprehensive illumination of the task, while delivering the right amount of light.

      Adjustable wide headband for a perfect fit

      Thanks to its three elastic wide straps you can easily adjust the headband for a comfortable and strong hold.

      Defeat darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      10 000h of LED lifespan

      Philips HDL10 is equipped with long-lasting LED, insuring up to 10 000 hours of continuous LED light.

      Multi-directional LED light

      With its 90° orientable lamp head and wide 50° beam angle HDL10 provides multi-directional LED light for ultimate illumination of the work space.

      IPX4 water-resistant LED headlamp

      Water-resistant Philips LED headlamp remains intact and fully functional even after slpashing liquids on it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL29B1
        Ordering code
        39360631

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery run time
        Up to 10 hours
        Battery type
        3 x Philips AAA
        Power source
        Battery
        Voltage
        1.5  V
        Wattage
        1.5  W

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        50  degree
        Color temperature
        6000  K
        LED lifetime
        10000  hrs
        Light output
        100  lumen
        Light output (Eco)
        50  lumen

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1230  g
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        41  cm
        Width
        25  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900393606
        EAN3
        8727900393699

      • Packed product information

        Height
        4.1  cm
        Length
        7.5  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        115  g
        Width
        4.5  cm
        Weight without batteries
        85  g
        Size
        Compact

      • Product description

        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IPX4
        Magnet
        No
        Materials & finishing
        Thermoplastic, polycarbonate & nylon
        Number of LED's
        1
        Operating Temperature
        -10 to 50  °C
        Orientable light
        90° pivoting lamp head
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        Technology
        LED
        Headband
        Yes
        Range
        Headlamp

