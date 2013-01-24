Home
LED Inspection lamps

RCH30 Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

LPL11UVX1
    See better, work better

    The latest upgrade of the Philips rechargeable LED inspection lamp with docking station is ready for every maintenance job. Thanks to the high power Philips Luxeon LEDs, strong light performance is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      Cordless professional lighting with UV detection

      • High-power LUXEON® LEDs
      • 220 lm + UV Leak Detector
      • Fast Charge Docking Station
      • Extreme Robustness IK09&IP66
      Wide beam angle: up to 70°

      The wide beam angle of 70° will enable you to focus on specifics part and to deliver the right amount of light you need.

      Strong impact resistance -IK09

      The robust case is designed for a very tough working environment and conforms to IK09.

      Water & dust protected -IP66

      The LED inspection lamp is water resistant, and conforms to IP66.

      Easily spot leaks in air conditioning systems

      Not only does this LED inspection lamp have a very strong main beam, it is also equipped with an UV-A leak detector. This will help you to easily spot leaks in air conditioning systems without any additional tools required. Simply add leak detection fluid to the A/C system and any leak will show up.

      High-power LUXEON® LED light up to 120 lumens

      The high power white LUXEON® LED's provide 120 lumens of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

      Defeat darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        35  cm
        Width
        28  cm
        Height
        45  cm
        Gross weight
        1.95  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 27900 38944 6

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL11UVX1
        Ordering code
        38944931

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery charging time
        4  hrs
        Battery run time
        Up to 4 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Plug type
        UK
        Power source
        Rechargeable
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Wattage
        2.5  W

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        70  degree
        Color temperature
        6500  K
        LED lifetime
        Up to 10000  hrs
        Light intensity (Boost)
        400 lux at 0.5 m
        Light output
        220  lumen

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        5810  g
        Height
        45  cm
        Length
        35  cm
        Width
        28  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900389449
        EAN3
        8727900389456

      • Packed product information

        Height
        5.7  cm
        Length
        25  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        660  g
        Width
        5.6  cm
        Weight without batteries
        400  g

      • Product description

        Hook
        Versatile clip hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK09
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP66
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        Robust rubber & polycarbonate
        Number of LED's
        8
        Operating Temperature
        -10 to 50  °C
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        RCH

