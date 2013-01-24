Home
Philips Fidelio

Headphones with mic

L2BO/00
Fidelio
Fidelio
  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
    Philips Fidelio Headphones with mic

    L2BO/00
    Fidelio L2 headphones with mic combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for lasting comfort.

      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      • High resolution audio
      • Over-ear
      • Deluxe memory foam cushions
      • Flat folding
      High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

      High-definition optimally vented neodymium speaker drivers

      High-definition optimally vented neodymium speaker drivers

      The neodymium drivers respond to all your music's dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range. The drivers also feature a light voice coil that gives the system nimble response to match the pace of your music and deliver high-definition sound.

      Engineered aluminum earshells for acoustic precision

      Engineered aluminum earshells for acoustic precision

      Aluminum earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. They are mounted on a layer of engineering plastics to make the headphones even more stable. As a result they dampen vibration as effectively as possible for accurate, incisive sound.

      Memory foam ear-pads designed for an ergonomic fit

      Memory foam ear-pads designed for an ergonomic fit

      Each material used for the Fidelio L2 has been carefully selected for longer listening comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads provide an ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, but it also forms a seal that preserves the best bass response and reduces unwanted outside sounds.

      Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

      Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

      A pre-tilted driver matching the ear cup's natural angle directs the sound straight into the ear canal. This means much less of the coloration that can occur when sound reflects off the outer ear, together with a more realistic soundstage and enhanced comfort.

      Acoustic semi-open back architecture for natural sound

      Acoustic semi-open back architecture for natural sound

      The semi-open back design combines the balanced, transparent sound of an open back with the deep bass and noise isolation expected from a fully closed back. It includes finely woven, acoustically resistant fabric built into the acoustic grilles for controlled noise isolation, minimal leakage and reduced ambient noise.

      Universal remote, mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch

      Universal remote, mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch

      Universal remote, mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch.

      Carefully tested speakers for the best balance in sound

      Speakers are carefully tested for the best balance in sound.

      Excellent noise isolation and spacious listening experience

      Excellent noise isolation yet retaining spatial music experience.

      Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

      Premium design in aluminum, real leather, protein leather and fabric.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Width
        19.5  cm
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Height
        24  cm
        Height
        9.4  inch
        Depth
        10.2  cm
        Depth
        4.0  inch
        Nett weight
        0.353  kg
        Nett weight
        0.778  lb
        Gross weight
        0.689  kg
        Gross weight
        1.519  lb
        Tare weight
        0.336  kg
        Tare weight
        0.741  lb
        EAN
        87 12581 69071 7
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.9  cm
        Length
        8.6  inch
        Width
        20.4  cm
        Width
        8.0  inch
        Height
        26  cm
        Height
        10.2  inch
        Nett weight
        0.706  kg
        Nett weight
        1.556  lb
        Gross weight
        1.531  kg
        Gross weight
        3.375  lb
        Tare weight
        0.825  kg
        Tare weight
        1.819  lb
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 69071 4
        Number of consumer packagings
        2

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        6 - 40 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Maximum power input
        200  mW
        Distortion
        < 0.1% THD
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Acoustic system
        Semi-open

      • Connectivity

        Compatible with:
        iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony
        Extra connector
        Extra connector is required for older models of Nokia, Sony Ericsson and SAMSUNG. Pleas contact the Consumer care team at www.support.philips.com for assistance.

      • Accessories

        3.5mm audio cable
        Yes
        Audio cable
        with mic and pick up button
        Adapter plug
        3.5 - 6.3 mm
        Storage pouch
        Yes

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • soft pouch
      • iPhone in-line control

