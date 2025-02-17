Search terms

    Philips Sonicare Sensitive 2-pack brush heads

    HX6052/87

    The brush head for sensitive teeth

    Brush away plaque gently yet effectively with this sensitive brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. The brush head makes plaque removal seem effortless while staying gentle on teeth and gums. An exceptional everyday clean.

    Philips Sonicare Sensitive 2-pack brush heads

    Gentle yet effective cleaning for sensitive teeth

    • Gentle yet effective cleaning
    • Removes 10x more plaque*
    • Extra soft
    • 2-pack
    Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind.

    With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, this brush head helps you remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush – even in hard-to-reach areas.

    Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.***

    All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Extra soft
      Color
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristles color fades away
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Not suitable for
      Philips One
      Compatible Toothbrushes
      Philips Sonicare

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 S2 Sensitive

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage
      Made in
      Germany
      Benefit
      Gentle clean

    • than a manual toothbrush.
    • *Not compatible with Philips One handles.
    • **allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.

