2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5580/12
Obsessed with sound
This full-digital system delivers outstanding surround sound, providing a theater-like movie experience in your home. It plays back a wide variety of formats from any sort of disc, and from portable media players and USB sticks.
3D Angled Speakers
Blu-ray 3D playback
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
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