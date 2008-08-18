Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

DVD home theater system

HTS3548/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Blast yourself away! Blast yourself away! Blast yourself away!
    -{discount-value}
    DVD Video

    DVD home theater system

    HTS3548/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Blast yourself away!

    This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theater-like audio/video experience. The ultimate in both style and performance.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD home theater system

    Blast yourself away!

    This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theater-like audio/video experience. The ultimate in both style and performance.

    Blast yourself away!

    This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theater-like audio/video experience. The ultimate in both style and performance.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD home theater system

    Blast yourself away!

    This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theater-like audio/video experience. The ultimate in both style and performance.

    Similar products

    See all Home theater speakers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Blast yourself away!

      And enjoy HDMI 1080i

      HDMI 1080i with high definition video upscaling

      HDMI 1080i with high definition video upscaling

      HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI (Digital Video Interface).

      MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

      MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

      MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphonejack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

      Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

      Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

      Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

      Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

      Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

      Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

      Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

      Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be DivX, MP3s, WMA or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

      DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

      Floor standing speakers for freedom of placement

      Floor standing speakers for freedom of placement

      USB Direct plays photos and music from USB flash drives

      Simply plug your device into the USB port on your Philips DVD system. Your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12 bit, 108 MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i)
        • Progressive scan

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        4x125W, 2x250W
        Total Power (RMS)
        1000  W
        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        180-14000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        >65 dB
        Sound System
        • DTS
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • Stereo
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Night Mode
        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Cartoon
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Gaming
        • Jazz
        • Lounge
        • MTV
        • News
        • Party
        • RnB
        • Rock
        • Sports

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        Playback Media
        • DVD-Video
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • Audio CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        MP3 bit rates
        32-256 kbps and VBR

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Zoom
        • Flip photos
        • Slideshow with music playback

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        No. of preset Audio Channels
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW
        • AM

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • USB
        • Microphone input 3.5mm jack
        • MP3 Line-in
        Rear Connections
        • HDMI output
        • Component Video output
        • S-Video out
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial in 2x
        • AUX in
        • TV in (audio, cinch)
        • FM Antenna
        • AM/MW Antenna
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite Speaker
        4 Floor standing pillars
        Satellite speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Satellite speaker impedance
        6  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center Speaker
        • Magnetically shielded
        • 3 way
        Center speaker drivers
        • 1 x 2" tweeter
        • 2 x 2.5" woofers
        Center freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        3  ohm
        Subwoofer driver
        8" high efficiency woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        40-150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        8  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • MP3 Line-in cable
        • FM antenna
        • AM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        435  mm
        Set Height
        55  mm
        Set Depth
        310  mm
        Set weight
        4.04  kg
        Surround Speaker Width
        95  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        1184  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        73.5  mm
        Surround speaker Weight
        3.6  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        435  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        93.5  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        67  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        1.45  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        159.5  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        355.5  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        370  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        4.78  kg
        Packaging Width
        924  mm
        Packaging Height
        584  mm
        Packaging Depth
        420  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        28.8  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • CVBS video cable
      • MP3 Line-in cable
      • FM antenna
      • AM antenna
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.