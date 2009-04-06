Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

5.1 Home theater

HTS3371/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass
    -{discount-value}
    HDMI

    5.1 Home theater

    HTS3371/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass

    High definition pictures and surround sound delivered by this system provide amazing home entertainment. Enjoy crisp pictures with 1080p HDMI upscaling, and playback from USB drives, portable media players and virtually any sort of disc. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass

    High definition pictures and surround sound delivered by this system provide amazing home entertainment. Enjoy crisp pictures with 1080p HDMI upscaling, and playback from USB drives, portable media players and virtually any sort of disc. See all benefits

    Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass

    High definition pictures and surround sound delivered by this system provide amazing home entertainment. Enjoy crisp pictures with 1080p HDMI upscaling, and playback from USB drives, portable media players and virtually any sort of disc. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    5.1 Home theater

    Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass

    High definition pictures and surround sound delivered by this system provide amazing home entertainment. Enjoy crisp pictures with 1080p HDMI upscaling, and playback from USB drives, portable media players and virtually any sort of disc. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Home Theater
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass

      • 1000W RMS power
      • DVD playback
      DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

      DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

      DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.

      Clear Voice for more audible vocals in movies and music

      Clear Voice for more audible vocals in movies and music

      Critical moments in a conversation or inspiring lyrics to a song are too often missed. Rewinding the DVD disrupts the entertainment, whilst simply ignoring what was missed diminishes the enjoyment. Clear Voice is an innovative audio technology that significantly increases the intelligibility of vocalizations, whether spoken or sang. It ensures you hear every word - so you can enjoy what you're watching to the fullest.

      Fullsound™ to bring your MP3 music to life

      Fullsound™ to bring your MP3 music to life

      Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience CD music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

      Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

      The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

      Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

      Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

      Plays WMV, DivX, WMA, MP3 and JPEG digital camera photos

      Plays WMV, DivX, WMA, MP3 and JPEG digital camera photos

      Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be WMV, DivX, MP3s or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

      Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

      Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

      Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

      Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12 bit, 108 MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video Upscaling(720p, 1080i/p)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        6x167W
        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        40-20000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        >60 dB
        Sound System
        • DTS
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • Stereo
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Night Mode
        Equalizer settings
        • Rock
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Lounge
        • Gaming
        • Sports

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        • DivX Ultra
        • WMV
        • MPEG4
        Playback Media
        • DVD-Video
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • CD
        MP3 bit rates
        32-256 kbps and VBR

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • USB flash drive
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Zoom
        • Slideshow with music playback

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • Hi-Speed USB
        • Microphone input 3.5mm jack
        • MP3 Line-in
        Rear Connections
        • HDMI output
        • Component Video output
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • AUX in
        • FM Antenna
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Digital optical in

      • Power

        Power supply
        120/230VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W
        Power consumption
        180  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Center freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Subwoofer driver
        6.5" high efficiency woofer
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer freq range
        40-150  Hz
        Subwoofer type
        Passive

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        360  mm
        Set Height
        57  mm
        Set Depth
        331  mm
        Set weight
        3  kg
        Front Speaker Width
        100  mm
        Front Speaker Height
        100  mm
        Front Speaker Depth
        75  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        0.48  kg
        Rear Speaker Width
        100  mm
        Rear Speaker Height
        100  mm
        Rear Speaker Depth
        75  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        0.45  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        100  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        100  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        75  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.67  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        163  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        363  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        369  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        4.703  kg
        Packaging Width
        557  mm
        Packaging Height
        307  mm
        Packaging Depth
        425  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        12.3  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • CVBS video cable
      • FM antenna
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.