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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS2500/98

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Compact speakers with Dolby Digital surround sound pump up your home entertainment experience

See all benefits

Powerful surround sound

  • DVD playback

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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Compact design that fits anywhere

Compact design that fits anywhere

The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/12/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

this home cinema is great for everything very loud and clear and easy to set up............5star

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre

30/09/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

value for money

value for money. cannot comment any further as I have not had the equipment very long

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Immersive Sound HTS2500 Home theatre

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