2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB3570/40
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTB3570. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
HDMI ARC & USB
1000W
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Reviews
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