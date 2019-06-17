HR7778/00R1
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
Create home made breads, cakes, drinks and moreSee all benefits
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Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.
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The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.
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Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.
Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power to enable you to make the tastiest bread.
The double metal balloon beater together with the one touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!
In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.
The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.
This food processor comes with an additional range of 4 stainless steel discs: 1 reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) for all types of vegetables, 1 granulating disc for potatoes or cheese, 1 julienne disc for thin vegetable strips and 1 French Fry disc for thick potato strips.
This food processor includes a professional juicing accessory. Thanks to its extra large feeding tube and patented large metal mesh filter, it can juice up to 200% faster compared with other food processor juicers. The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop to give you more juice. And thanks to its ergonomic design, it is quicker to clean and store.
It’s a returned product that is inspected, tested to perform like new and thoroughly cleaned. It might be delivered in a brown box and includes all functional accessories. The product comes with a 2-year warranty, an attractive price & free 30-day return.
Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.
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