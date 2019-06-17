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  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    Avance Collection Food processor

    HR7778/00R1

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    Create home made breads, cakes, drinks and more

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avance Collection Food processor

    What is "refurbished"?

    Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.

    What can you expect?

    Product functionality and Warranty

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-warranty-desc

    Appearance

    The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.

    Accessories

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-accessories-desc

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-packaging-title

    Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.

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    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    • 1300W
    • Compact 4 in 1 setup
    • 3.4 L bowl
    • One touch auto buttons
    Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

    Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

    Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power to enable you to make the tastiest bread.

    Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

    Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

    The double metal balloon beater together with the one touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

    One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

    One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

    In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

    Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

    Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

    The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

    Stainless steel discs to slice, shred, granulate & cut fries

    Stainless steel discs to slice, shred, granulate & cut fries

    This food processor comes with an additional range of 4 stainless steel discs: 1 reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) for all types of vegetables, 1 granulating disc for potatoes or cheese, 1 julienne disc for thin vegetable strips and 1 French Fry disc for thick potato strips.

    Citrus press and 6 glass centrifugal juicer with metal mesh

    Citrus press and 6 glass centrifugal juicer with metal mesh

    This food processor includes a professional juicing accessory. Thanks to its extra large feeding tube and patented large metal mesh filter, it can juice up to 200% faster compared with other food processor juicers. The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop to give you more juice. And thanks to its ergonomic design, it is quicker to clean and store.

    Certified refurbished

    Certified refurbished

    It’s a returned product that is inspected, tested to perform like new and thoroughly cleaned. It might be delivered in a brown box and includes all functional accessories. The product comes with a 2-year warranty, an attractive price & free 30-day return.

    XXL 18cm discs for faster execution of all ingredients

    Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Blade unit S-blade
      • Citrus press
      • Cleaning tool
      • Coarse shredding tool
      • Coarse slicing tool
      • Double balloon beater
      • Fine shredding tool
      • Fine slicing tool
      • Food processor tool
      • Jar
      • Kneading tool
      • Reversible disc
      • Spatula

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1300  W
      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Blender jar max capacity
      2.2L
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Blender jar working capacity
      1.5L
      RPM blender (max)
      20000  rpm
      RPM bowl (max)
      1700  rpm
      FP Bowl efficient capacity
      2  l
      FP Bowl Max capacity
      3.4  l

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      289x254x436  mm

    • General specifications

      Adjustable slicing disks
      1-7 mm
      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • On/off switch
      • Pulse
      • Storage compartment
      Number of speed settings
      12 + pulse
      Functions
      32+

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel
      Material accessories
      Stainless steel/Plastic
      Material jar
      SAN

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