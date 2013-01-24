Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Food processor

HR7772/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Great cooking, effortlessly Great cooking, effortlessly Great cooking, effortlessly
    -{discount-value}

    Food processor

    HR7772/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Great cooking, effortlessly

    The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Food processor

    Great cooking, effortlessly

    The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits

    Great cooking, effortlessly

    The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Food processor

    Great cooking, effortlessly

    The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all food-processor
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Great cooking, effortlessly

      Food processor with color code cooking

      • 700 W
      • Compact 2 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

      6 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

      6 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

      The – dishwasher safe – accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

      Sturdy base stands stable, even with heavy kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even with heavy kneading

      The sturdy base comes with suction feet to ensure it does not move, even when you use it for heavy applications like kneading dough.

      Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

      Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

      The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 eggwhites.

      XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

      XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

      The XL feeding tube takes whole fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them anymore.

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Break resistant jar withstands intensive use

      Break resistant jar withstands intensive use

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      3 speed settings for optimal speed/accessory combination

      With the powerful 700 W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

      700 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

      With the powerful 700W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Speeds
        3+ pulse
        Cord length
        120  cm
        Bowl capacity dry
        3.4  L
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Blender jar capacity
        1.5  L
        Bowl working capacity dough
        1700  g
        Bowl working capacity flour
        1000  g
        Bowl capacity liquid
        2  L

      • Accessories

        Number of inserts/discs
        2
        Kneading tool
        For (heavy) kneading, mixing dough, batter
        Citrus press
        For pressing of citrus fruits
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • chopping
        • Beating
        • creaming
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        • mincing
        Break resistant blender
        • blending
        • crushing
        • foaming
        • grinding
        • pureeing
        • homogenizing
        • liquidizing
        • milling
        • shaking
        • stirring

      • Design specifications

        Housing
        ABS
        Speed knob
        ABS
        Function buttons
        Pulse
        Pusher, inner pusher
        ABS, SAN
        Knife holder, balloon beater
        POM
        Disks, chopping blade
        Stainless steel
        Kneading tool, citrus press
        PP
        Color(s)
        Shiny white, dark grey accents, elegant color coding
        Bowl including lid and blender
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.