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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor HR7762/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Food processor

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFood processor

HR7762/90

4

| (13) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to create a variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included.

See all benefits

Create home made cakes, gratins, salads and more

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

  • 750 W

  • Compact 3 in 1 setup

  • 2 L bowl

  • Accessories for + 28 functions

750 W motor for powerful processing

750 W motor for powerful processing

This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

13

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

4

04/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Excellent value for money

My wife bought this on a black Friday deal it was so cheap she had to as she needed food processors for our new flat. We were amazed by how many attachments we got we then told our neighbor about the deal and he went to buy one for his wife. My wife uses it regularly and loves it.

Pros

Lots of attachments

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor

Date of Use 2020-03-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor

Date of Use 2020-03-04

01/07/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Best ever !!

This machine can do everything ! This specific model has everything you need to breeze through your cooking !! I don't know how I survived without it before. I use my machine EVERY day, it's like having a 2nd chef in the kitchen! For once in my life cooking is an absolute pleasure. Thanks Philips !!

Pros

Quick and easy to use, very easy to clean

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor

Date of Use 2019-07-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor

Date of Use 2019-07-01

14/05/2018

South Africa

South Africa

Product has great features

I am enjoying my Phillips. I would like to know if I can buy other features to extend the product?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor

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