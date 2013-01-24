Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Viva Collection

Food processor

HR7762/90
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Food processor

    HR7762/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to create a variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Food processor

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to create a variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included. See all benefits

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to create a variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Food processor

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to create a variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all food-processor
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Create home made cakes, gratins, salads and more

      • 750 W
      • Compact 3 in 1 setup
      • 2 L bowl
      • Accessories for + 28 functions
      750 W motor for powerful processing

      750 W motor for powerful processing

      This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

      Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

      The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.

      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

      Practical accessory storage included

      Practical accessory storage included

      The accessory storage box keeps all your Philips food processor accessories easily at hand. It also helps you to keep all the sharp stainless steel accessories out of harm's way!

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

      Stainless discs to slice, shred, granulate, cut French fries

      Stainless discs to slice, shred, granulate, cut French fries

      Full metal stainless steel discs ensure fast processing so you can spend less effort in preparing home made meals

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Accessory storage box
        Yes
        Blender Jar
        Yes
        Emulsifying disc
        Yes
        French fry disc
        Yes
        Granulating disc
        Yes
        Grinder mill
        Yes
        Kneading tool
        Yes
        Reversible disc
        slicing/shredding(coarse/fine)
        Stainless steel S-blade
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        2+ pulse
        Cord length
        1  m
        Grinder mill capacity
        250 ml
        Blender jar size
        1.75L
        Blender jar working capacity
        1.0L
        Bowl capacity
        2  L
        Bowl max working capacity
        1.5L (dry/liquid)
        Bowl max working capacity.
        500g (Flour)
        RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(max)
        Up to 21000 rpm
        RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(min)
        Up to 16500 rpm
        RPM-Bowl(max)
        Up to 1900 rpm
        RPM-Bowl(min)
        Up to 1500 rpm
        Product size (LxWxH)
        210x210x368 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        750  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.