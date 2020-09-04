2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to create a variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included.
750 W
Compact 3 in 1 setup
2 L bowl
Accessories for + 28 functions
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans
4.0
of 5
13
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Spokes
04/09/2020
South Africa
Excellent value for money
My wife bought this on a black Friday deal it was so cheap she had to as she needed food processors for our new flat. We were amazed by how many attachments we got we then told our neighbor about the deal and he went to buy one for his wife. My wife uses it regularly and loves it.
Pros
Lots of attachments
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor
Date of Use 2020-03-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor
Date of Use 2020-03-04
Felli
01/07/2020
South Africa
Best ever !!
This machine can do everything ! This specific model has everything you need to breeze through your cooking !! I don't know how I survived without it before. I use my machine EVERY day, it's like having a 2nd chef in the kitchen! For once in my life cooking is an absolute pleasure. Thanks Philips !!
Pros
Quick and easy to use, very easy to clean
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor
Date of Use 2019-07-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor
Date of Use 2019-07-01
CAVis
14/05/2018
South Africa
Product has great features
I am enjoying my Phillips. I would like to know if I can buy other features to extend the product?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7762/90 Food processor