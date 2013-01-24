Home
Food processor

HR7740/80
    The new Philips food processor is your ticket to high-speed cooking. It assembles and disassembles in seconds thanks to Philips' unique Click&Go system, which allows you to safely lock the bowl onto the platform in any position.

      Enjoy homemade food in seconds

      Instant assembly with Click&Go

      Click&Go (dis)assembly system

      Click&Go (dis)assembly system

      With the Click&Go system assembling and disassembling can be done in a matter of seconds. Put on the bowl in any position, close the lid and just press the button.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Powerful 800 Watt motor

      Powerful 800 Watt motor to easily process large batches.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Motor
        Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
        Power
        800  W
        Cake batter capacity
        700  g
        Bowl content
        3.6  L
        Speeds
        2+ pulse
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        100, double insulated with moulded on plug  m
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Color(s)
        White with orange and corn husk yellow accents
        Cleaning
        • All accessories dishwashersafe
        • Easy clean button

      • Design specifications

        Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
        PP
        Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
        PP
        Storage box, emulsifying disc
        PP
        Bowl, lid, blender jar, blender cup, safety cap
        SAN
        Insert holder
        ABS
        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel & ABS
        Balloon beater
        Metal balloon, pom housing

      • Accessories

        Stainless steel blade
        For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
        Citrus press
        For pressing large quantities of citrus juice
        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Shredding insert fine
        For fine shredding of Fruit and vegetables
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application

