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2 year warranty
Viva Collection Food processor
Discontinued
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HR7631/90
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Philips Foodprocessor 2 in 1, comes with a large chopper bowl, 1,5L blender jar and 2 stainless steel disc inserts. Easily prepare home made food for your entire family.
All (3)
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
Should I clean my Philips Food processor before first use?
How to clean my Philips Food processor
When I am slicing vegetables they are always mashed. What should I do?
The motor does not run steadily. What is going on?
My Philips food processor will not switch on
My Philips Food processor has suddenly stopped working