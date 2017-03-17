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  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    5000 Series Mixer

    HR3741/00

    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

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    5000 Series Mixer

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    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

    • 450 W
    • 5 speeds + turbo
    • Cashmere grey
    Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

    Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

    The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

    450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

    450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

    The powerful 450W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

    5 speed settings for better control

    5 speed settings for better control

    The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

    Turbo function

    Turbo function

    Turbo function allows extra bursts of power just when you need them.

    Easy beater assembly

    Easy beater assembly

    Beaters have been designed with a different pattern on one end to be intuitively assembled for a quick setup.

    Easy beater ejection button

    Easy beater ejection button

    With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

    Keeping your cables tidy is easy with the cord clip

    The cord storage clip helps you keep your kitchen tidy.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      ABS plastic
      Pre-programmed settings
      0-1-2-3-4-5+Turbo
      Product type
      Mixer
      Non-slip feet
      YES
      Interface
      N/A
      Cord length
      1,2 m
      Dishwasher safe parts
      No
      Jar material
      ABS plastic
      Blade Material
      Stainless Steel
      Pulse function
      N/A
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Warranty
      Yes
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      450 W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      15.5cm
      Product Width
      22cm
      Product Height
      23cm
      Product Weight
      0.9kg
      Package Length
      23.6cm
      Package Width
      21.2cm
      Package Height
      35.2cm
      Package Weight
      2.42kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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