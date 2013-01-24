Search terms
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
The powerful 450W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.
The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.
Turbo function allows extra bursts of power just when you need them.
Beaters have been designed with a different pattern on one end to be intuitively assembled for a quick setup.
With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.
Accessories
Country of origin
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Design
Finishing