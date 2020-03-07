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  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast Perfectly fine results twice as fast Perfectly fine results twice as fast

    Series 5000 Blender ProBlend Tech. 800W 2L Glass Jar

    HR3573/90

    Perfectly fine results twice as fast

    ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

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    Series 5000 Blender ProBlend Tech. 800W 2L Glass Jar

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    Perfectly fine results twice as fast

    Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

    • ProBlend Crush Technology
    2-year worldwide warranty

    2-year worldwide warranty

    You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

    High-speed blender with powerful 1000 W motor

    High-speed blender with powerful 1000 W motor

    Powerful but energy efficient 1000 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

    ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

    ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

    ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection

    Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5L

    Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5L

    The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later

    Large innovative ribbed design glass jar

    Large innovative ribbed design glass jar

    The innovative ribbed glass jar design ensures the optimal flow of ingredients for the finest blending results.

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

    Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

    Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

    Its removable blade unit is designed for more thorough cleaning. All detachable parts are also dishwasher safe.

    Easy-grip control dial with multiple speeds

    Easy-grip control dial with multiple speeds

    Our control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed. From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

    On the go bottle accessory with line level marks

    On the go bottle accessory with line level marks

    Enjoy healthy smoothies even on the go with the on the go tumbler accessory

    Pulse function for smoother blending

    Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control – so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      Yes
      Functions
      blending
      Product Type
      Blender
      Number of servings
      6
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Rotary knob
      Cord length
      0.85 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Technology
      ProBlend Crush technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      Glass
      Blade Material
      stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      21000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      Yes
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      Yes
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 86dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years
      Self-clearing functionality
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1000
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      On-the-go tumbler
      Related Accessories 1
      User manual
      Related Accessories 2
      Warranty card

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      Yes
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      18.1
      Product Width
      16.8
      Product Height
      41.3
      Product Weight
      3.78
      Package Length
      19.2
      Package Width
      27.6
      Package Height
      42.4
      Package Weight
      4.77

    • Durability

      Case
      >75% recycle content

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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