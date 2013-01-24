Search terms
Perfectly fine results twice as fast
ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits
You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.
Powerful but energy efficient 1000 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.
ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection
The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later
The innovative ribbed glass jar design ensures the optimal flow of ingredients for the finest blending results.
All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.
Its removable blade unit is designed for more thorough cleaning. All detachable parts are also dishwasher safe.
Our control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed. From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.
Enjoy healthy smoothies even on the go with the on the go tumbler accessory
Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control – so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.
