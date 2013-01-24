Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Series 5000

Blender

HR3573/90
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast Perfectly fine results twice as fast Perfectly fine results twice as fast
    -{discount-value}

    Series 5000 Blender

    HR3573/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Perfectly fine results twice as fast

    ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

    Series 5000 Blender

    Perfectly fine results twice as fast

    ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

    Perfectly fine results twice as fast

    ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

    Series 5000 Blender

    Perfectly fine results twice as fast

    ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Blender
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

      • ProBlend Crush Technology
      2-year worldwide warranty

      2-year worldwide warranty

      You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

      Powerful, yet energy efficient 1000 W motor

      Powerful, yet energy efficient 1000 W motor

      Powerful but energy efficient 1000 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

      ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

      ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

      ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection

      Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5L

      Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5L

      The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later

      Large innovative ribbed design glass jar

      Large innovative ribbed design glass jar

      The innovative ribbed glass jar design ensures the optimal flow of ingredients for the finest blending results.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

      Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Its removable blade unit is designed for more thorough cleaning. All detachable parts are also dishwasher safe.

      Easy-grip control dial with multiple speeds

      Easy-grip control dial with multiple speeds

      Our control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed. From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

      On the go bottle accessory with line level marks

      On the go bottle accessory with line level marks

      Enjoy healthy smoothies even on the go with the on the go tumbler accessory

      Pulse function for smoother blending

      Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control – so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1000 W
        Capacity jar
        2 L
        Working capacity jar
        1.5 L

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Glass
        Material blade
        Stainless Steel
        Material of main body
        Metal

      • General specifications

        Type of lid
        Removable
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed
        Blade
        6 star blade
        Speed UI
        Rotary knob

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • On-the-go tumbler

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Metallic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.