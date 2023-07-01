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  • Deliciously fresh pasta. None of the hassle. Deliciously fresh pasta. None of the hassle. Deliciously fresh pasta. None of the hassle.

    7000 series Pasta Maker

    HR2665/93

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Deliciously fresh pasta. None of the hassle.

    Put homemade pasta back on the menu with the Philips 7000 Series. Get that smooth, springy finish with the ProExtrude technology and enjoy great tasting pasta with the perfect mixing and auto-weighing functions, in under 10 minutes*.

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    7000 series Pasta Maker

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    Deliciously fresh pasta. None of the hassle.

    Seamless technology for tasty pasta under 10 mins*

    • ProExtrude Technology
    • Auto-weighing technology
    • 8 discs
    • 200W
    • Black
    ProExtrude technology for a smooth, springy finish

    ProExtrude technology for a smooth, springy finish

    This unique technology combines powerful motor, robust metal mixing paddle and strong metal front panel for a smooth finish, whatever pasta shape you pick.

    Perfect mixing technology to ensure perfect dough

    Perfect mixing technology to ensure perfect dough

    The optimized design for the mixing chamber and the powerful metal blending bar ensure a precisely prepared, even dough base every time.

    Guidance on the right liquid-to-flour ratio

    Guidance on the right liquid-to-flour ratio

    The integrated scale calculates the amount of liquid to be added to the flour type of your choice, to ensure perfect results every time!

    Add in the ingredients and let your Pasta Maker do the rest

    Add in the ingredients and let your Pasta Maker do the rest

    The Philips Pasta Maker 7000 is fully automated. You just pour the ingredients in, relax and let the fully automated process do the rest!

    Up to 8 portions** of fresh pasta in one go

    Up to 8 portions** of fresh pasta in one go

    Prepare up to 8 portions** of delicious homemade pasta in one go to enjoy with family and friends.

    Preparation time of delicious pasta in under 10 minutes*

    Preparation time of delicious pasta in under 10 minutes*

    Enjoy fresh homemade pasta effortlessly in under 10 minutes.*

    Easy-clean design with non-stick and dishwasher-safe parts

    Easy-clean design with non-stick and dishwasher-safe parts

    Stylish and durable design that complements any kitchen while ensuring a long-lasting pasta making experience. The non-stick and dishwasher safe parts makes the cleanup of your Pasta Maker none of the hassle.

    Up to 10 shaping discs*** and cleaning tools included

    Up to 10 shaping discs*** and cleaning tools included

    Choose from a variety of pasta shapes to prepare you ideal dish. You can store all discs in the smart storage space in the device, so you never lose them! A measuring cup and special cleaning tools, for easy cleaning, are also included in the pack. Available shaping discs in the package***: lasagna, penne, fettuccine, spaghetti, angel hair, thick spaghetti, tagliatelle, pappardelle, shells, paccheri.

    Get inspired with the HomeID app

    Get inspired with the HomeID app

    Download the HomeID app and find simple step-by-step recipes with a variety, including vegan and gluten-free options created by culinary pros. Find HomeID now in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

    Pasta is just a start- prep dough for pizza, bread and more

    Pasta is just a start- prep dough for pizza, bread and more

    Thanks to the versatile mixing function, pasta is just the start use the mixing function for cookies and to kickstart the prep of pizza, bread and more!

    Customize your dishes to suit your nutritious needs

    Customize your dishes to suit your nutritious needs

    Customize every creation whether thats swapping out traditional wheat flour and lowering your recipes carb content by up to 80%****, or adding eggs, chia seeds or herbs for greater flavor depth.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic and Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      • 3. Extrusion only
      • 2. Egg or flavoured pasta/noodle
      • 1. Plain pasta/noodle
      Product type
      Pasta Maker
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      LED
      Cord length
      0,8 m
      Dishwasher safe parts
      All detachable parts except the front panel, accessories
      Jar material
      Plastic
      Blade Material
      Aluminium
      Pulse function
      N/A
      Blades detachable
      N/A
      Warranty
      Yes
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      200 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic blade stop
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      32,2 cm
      Product Width
      22,9 cm
      Product Height
      32,7 cm
      Product Weight
      6,93 Kg
      Package Length
      33,5 cm
      Package Width
      37 cm
      Package Height
      41 cm
      Package Weight
      9,73 Kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • preparation time for 250g pasta (2-3 portions).
    • *Portion estimated based on 800g of pasta.
    • **The number of shaping discs may vary per model.
    • ***comparison of pasta made with 100 g of wheat flour vs pasta made with 100 g of lupin, lentil or white bean flour.

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