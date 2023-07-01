Up to 10 shaping discs*** and cleaning tools included

Choose from a variety of pasta shapes to prepare you ideal dish. You can store all discs in the smart storage space in the device, so you never lose them! A measuring cup and special cleaning tools, for easy cleaning, are also included in the pack. Available shaping discs in the package***: lasagna, penne, fettuccine, spaghetti, angel hair, thick spaghetti, tagliatelle, pappardelle, shells, paccheri.