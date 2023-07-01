HR2665/93
Deliciously fresh pasta. None of the hassle.
Put homemade pasta back on the menu with the Philips 7000 Series. Get that smooth, springy finish with the ProExtrude technology and enjoy great tasting pasta with the perfect mixing and auto-weighing functions, in under 10 minutes*.See all benefits
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This unique technology combines powerful motor, robust metal mixing paddle and strong metal front panel for a smooth finish, whatever pasta shape you pick.
The optimized design for the mixing chamber and the powerful metal blending bar ensure a precisely prepared, even dough base every time.
The integrated scale calculates the amount of liquid to be added to the flour type of your choice, to ensure perfect results every time!
The Philips Pasta Maker 7000 is fully automated. You just pour the ingredients in, relax and let the fully automated process do the rest!
Prepare up to 8 portions** of delicious homemade pasta in one go to enjoy with family and friends.
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta effortlessly in under 10 minutes.*
Stylish and durable design that complements any kitchen while ensuring a long-lasting pasta making experience. The non-stick and dishwasher safe parts makes the cleanup of your Pasta Maker none of the hassle.
Choose from a variety of pasta shapes to prepare you ideal dish. You can store all discs in the smart storage space in the device, so you never lose them! A measuring cup and special cleaning tools, for easy cleaning, are also included in the pack. Available shaping discs in the package***: lasagna, penne, fettuccine, spaghetti, angel hair, thick spaghetti, tagliatelle, pappardelle, shells, paccheri.
Download the HomeID app and find simple step-by-step recipes with a variety, including vegan and gluten-free options created by culinary pros. Find HomeID now in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Thanks to the versatile mixing function, pasta is just the start use the mixing function for cookies and to kickstart the prep of pizza, bread and more!
Customize every creation whether thats swapping out traditional wheat flour and lowering your recipes carb content by up to 80%****, or adding eggs, chia seeds or herbs for greater flavor depth.
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