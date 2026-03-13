ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

Discontinued

Support

Viva CollectionProMix Handblender

HR2653/90

Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Hand Blender HR265x sDFU EU

  • PDF file, 2.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Quick start guide Philips Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

  • PDF file, 2.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you