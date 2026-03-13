2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2653/90
Discontinued
Can I knead heavy dough with the double beater?
Can I buy kneading hooks that are suitable for this double beater accessory?
Which ingredients/recipes can I prepare with the double beater accessory?
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
Can I set my Philips hand blender's power to "ON" permanently?
Where is the serial number of my Philips hand blender?
Can I prepare cake mixture with my Philips mixer accessory?
Can I put hard foods in my Philips Chopper?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
How to clean my Philips hand blender bar