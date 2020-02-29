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  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    Daily Collection ProMix Handblender

    HR2534/00

    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

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    Daily Collection ProMix Handblender

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    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day

    • Intuitive
    • Easy
    • Powerful
    Anti-Splash blade guard

    Anti-Splash blade guard

    The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend

    Ergonomic design

    Ergonomic design

    The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers

    ProMix Advanced blending technology

    ProMix Advanced blending technology

    Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending

    Single button release system

    Single button release system

    Easily attach and detach accessories for various functions with one press of a button.

    650W Powerful Motor

    With strong 650W powerful motor ensure poweful blending for your daily homemade meals

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Functions
      Blending
      Product type
      Hand blender
      Number of servings
      2
      Interface
      One ON/OFF button
      Cord length
      1.2
      Technology
      ProMix Technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      No
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      No
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      Plastic PP
      Blade Material
      stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      15000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      No
      Ability to crush ice
      No
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 85 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      650 W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Beaker
      Included Accessories 2
      User manual
      Included Accessories 3
      Warranty card

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      7.3
      Product Width
      6.2
      Product Height
      38.1
      Product Weight
      0.787
      Package Length
      19
      Package Width
      18
      Package Height
      25
      Package Weight
      1.426

    • Durability

      Case
      >75% recycled content
      User Manual
      90% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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