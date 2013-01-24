Home
Avance Collection

Pasta maker

HR2375/05
  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
    Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

    Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free cleanup; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home. See all benefits

      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Powerful extrusion technology for great results.

      • Pasta maker
      • Grey
      Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

      After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

      Customize healthy ingredients to your taste

      Customize healthy ingredients to your taste.

      Prepare healthy and colorful pasta kids will love

      Prepare healthy and colorful pasta kids will love.

      Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

      Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests.

      Try 4 different pasta types

      4 shaping discs are included to make Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccine, Lasagna.

      Get inspired by the recipe book with 15 pasta dishes

      The recipe book is created by culinary experts to inspire you with fresh homemade and delicious pasta and noodle recipes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        420 x 320 x 385 mm
        Slot size (LxWxH)
        315 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        10.2 kg
        Weight of product
        6.9 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        315 x 343 x 215 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        200 W
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Cord length
        1 m

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        PP

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • LED display
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Storage compartment
        Number of shaping mouths
        4

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Cleaning tool
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet

      • Design

        Color
        • Silver
        • White
        Color of control panel
        Silver

